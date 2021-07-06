$218.21 Million in Sales Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report $218.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.17 million and the highest is $219.65 million. Addus HomeCare posted sales of $184.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year sales of $875.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $862.53 million to $883.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $945.26 million, with estimates ranging from $924.60 million to $956.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $88.89 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $80.32 and a 1 year high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,122.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,717 shares of company stock worth $187,418 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 423.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 299,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 242,582 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 36.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,035,000 after acquiring an additional 134,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,406,000 after buying an additional 87,210 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth about $8,821,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth about $6,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

