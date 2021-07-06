$25.42 Million in Sales Expected for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will announce $25.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. CEVA posted sales of $23.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $116.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.50 million to $117.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $135.55 million, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $139.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CEVA.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in CEVA during the first quarter worth $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of CEVA by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,022. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.05, a PEG ratio of 155.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.30. CEVA has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $83.95.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.