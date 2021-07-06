2,670 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Acquired by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.53. 4,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,566. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.75. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.83 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

