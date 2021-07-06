$31.38 Million in Sales Expected for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to post sales of $31.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.05 million. Two Harbors Investment reported sales of $45.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full year sales of $128.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.30 million to $148.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $125.82 million, with estimates ranging from $100.50 million to $151.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWO. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

NYSE:TWO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.36. 4,133,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,791,559. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.46. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

