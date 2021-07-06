38,391 Shares in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KALA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 593,270 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,142,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 370,570 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 601,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

KALA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $323.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,318.03%. The company had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

