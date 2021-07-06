400,000 Shares in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the first quarter worth $791,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $989,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,448,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,473,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $6,866,000.

NBSTU traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,631. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

