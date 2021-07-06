425,000 Shares in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) Purchased by LH Capital Markets LLC

LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENNVU. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $11,819,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $5,536,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $3,009,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENNVU remained flat at $$10.09 during midday trading on Tuesday. 6,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,964. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.06. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $11.80.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

