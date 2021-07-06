$45.93 Million in Sales Expected for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) to post sales of $45.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.25 million. Monmouth Real Estate Investment reported sales of $41.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full-year sales of $182.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.89 million to $187.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $194.71 million, with estimates ranging from $175.36 million to $205.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.79. 3,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,679. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,943,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,445,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,601,000 after purchasing an additional 355,332 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 442,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,773 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 252,720 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

