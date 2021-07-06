4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) by 376.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,294 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $11,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDMT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $6,218,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $9,326,000. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of FDMT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.92. 1,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,445. The company has a market cap of $639.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT).

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.