5,000 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Acquired by III Capital Management

III Capital Management purchased a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Zillow Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $89,429.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,443.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $274,162.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,118.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,787 shares of company stock worth $7,686,473 in the last 90 days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Z has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.92. 43,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,640. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 586.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.91.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

