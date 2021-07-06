$564.66 Million in Sales Expected for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Analysts expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to post sales of $564.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $555.34 million to $571.04 million. Amedisys posted sales of $485.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.77.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,725 shares of company stock valued at $719,548 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 745.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys stock traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.65. 319,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,339. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.41. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $196.96 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

