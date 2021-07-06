$77.63 Million in Sales Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will report sales of $77.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.50 million. CECO Environmental reported sales of $75.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $318.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $316.20 million to $320.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $347.02 million, with estimates ranging from $338.90 million to $355.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CECE traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

