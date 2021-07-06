80,400 Shares in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) Bought by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 80,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $907,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $253,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $506,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,060,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,590,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNGU opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

