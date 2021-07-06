8,700 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 844,325.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 67,546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 16.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,156,000 after buying an additional 1,510,255 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 21.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,682,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,190,000 after buying an additional 660,099 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 127.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

NYSE SLB opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.