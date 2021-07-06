888 (LON:888) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

888 Holdings plc (LON:888)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 419.40 ($5.48). 888 shares last traded at GBX 414 ($5.41), with a volume of 965,995 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 888 to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 439.17 ($5.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 188.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 399.50.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, for a total transaction of £100,100 ($130,781.29).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

