9,005 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bought by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,005 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000. Microsoft makes up about 0.7% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 66,766 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 229,734 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $54,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 49,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 18,277 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $277.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.88. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $278.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

