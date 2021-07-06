A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM) Trading Down 9.7%

A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM)’s stock price fell 9.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.41.

A.M. Castle & Co. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTAM)

A. M. Castle & Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty metals distribution company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, France, Spain, China, and Singapore. The company provides a range of products, and value-added processing and supply chain services to various customers. Its products include alloy, aluminum, stainless steel, nickel, carbon, and titanium in plate, sheet, extrusions, round bar, hexagon bar, square and flat bar, tubing, and coil forms.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for A.M. Castle & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.M. Castle & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.