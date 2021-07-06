A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stake Lessened by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,996 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,930,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 38,317 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,303,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after purchasing an additional 606,273 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $3,107,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,898 shares in the company, valued at $203,294.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,328 shares of company stock worth $8,802,676 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.27. 10,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

