AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

SKFRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AB SKF (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AB SKF (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

SKFRY traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,327. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

