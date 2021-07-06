ABB (NYSE:ABB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DNB Markets downgraded ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ABB has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABB has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $35.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.91. The stock has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ABB by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ABB by 145.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

