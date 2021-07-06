Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Up 23.9% in June

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ACCYY opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.00. Accor has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $8.68.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Accor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Societe Generale raised Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

