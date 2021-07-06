Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 24,829 shares.The stock last traded at $13.50 and had previously closed at $13.68.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADAG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Adagene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adagene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adagene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adagene in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.57 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adagene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

The stock has a market cap of $587.52 million and a PE ratio of -5.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at $7,871,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at $15,051,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in Adagene during the first quarter worth $8,230,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Adagene during the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adagene during the first quarter worth $4,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

