Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to report sales of $600,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $700,000.00. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $500,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.35 million, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $16.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 3,847.09%.

ADAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADAP stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.15. 432,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,410. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.71. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $645.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.14.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

