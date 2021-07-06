Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.16.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADVM. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADVM stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. 1,696,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,739. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $21.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.86.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

