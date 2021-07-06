AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Purchased by Starboard Value LP

Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,811,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,280 shares during the quarter. AECOM accounts for 10.7% of Starboard Value LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Starboard Value LP owned about 0.05% of AECOM worth $500,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,436,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,313,000 after acquiring an additional 123,731 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AECOM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,276 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AECOM by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,314,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,271,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after acquiring an additional 757,719 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 42.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 800,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,334,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AECOM stock traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $61.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

