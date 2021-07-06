Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Set at C$23.00 by Raymond James

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) has been given a C$23.00 price target by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.00.

ARE stock traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$18.21. 135,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.22. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$13.15 and a 12 month high of C$20.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 15.15.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$754.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$682.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.2599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

