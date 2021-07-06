Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $16.01 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The stock has a market cap of $750.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 337.04% and a negative net margin of 205.13%. The firm had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.