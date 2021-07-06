Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ AERI opened at $16.01 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The stock has a market cap of $750.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 337.04% and a negative net margin of 205.13%. The firm had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.
