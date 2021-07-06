AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.46 million.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $97.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.77. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AVAV. TheStreet lowered AeroVironment from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.40.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $788,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,395,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,992.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,900 shares of company stock valued at $12,666,228. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

