Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded up $10.69 on Tuesday, hitting $166.63. 12,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,819. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $62.19 and a 1-year high of $176.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $572,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,240 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,770,000 after acquiring an additional 71,211 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 791,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,491,000 after acquiring an additional 42,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,109,000 after acquiring an additional 118,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,790,000.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

