AGF Investments Inc. Has $708,000 Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,950,000 after buying an additional 2,424,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,432,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,704,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,860,000 after purchasing an additional 366,856 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,682,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,669,000 after purchasing an additional 252,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.97.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

