AGF Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 106.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,470 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,714,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,820,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,102 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $68,109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 805.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,489,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,389 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.94. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

