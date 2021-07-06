AGF Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,203 shares of company stock valued at $9,190,943. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $177.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.19. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

