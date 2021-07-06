AGF Investments Inc. Trims Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,262 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFG. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

CFG opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.02. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

