AGF Investments Inc. Trims Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 1,479.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 286.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 30,248 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Boeing by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,106 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA opened at $236.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.17.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.