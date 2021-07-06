AGF Investments LLC Has $33,000 Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 293.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

LEG opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

In other news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,339.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

