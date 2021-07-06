AGF Investments LLC Purchases 241 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 97.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 113.3% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 93,755 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after buying an additional 19,713 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its position in NetApp by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 9,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NetApp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in NetApp by 1,691.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 358,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 338,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.74.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

