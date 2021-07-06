AGF Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 136.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.22. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

