AGF Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

AGF Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 94.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 23,013 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

