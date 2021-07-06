Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Hits New 52-Week High at $149.01

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $149.01 and last traded at $148.59, with a volume of 2650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.69.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $285,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,777.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,468,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after acquiring an additional 820,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,682,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,084,000 after acquiring an additional 40,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,233,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,001,000 after acquiring an additional 255,941 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.