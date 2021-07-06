Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 25,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,226,981 shares.The stock last traded at $62.20 and had previously closed at $61.69.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

