Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $71.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle for the second quarter have been increasing over the past month. It has increased its exploration budget and is reinvesting in assets to expand output. It is expected to gain from the Kittila mine in Finland — the largest primary gold producer in Europe. The Kittila expansion is expected to enhance mine efficiency and lower current operating costs. Further, it is expected to gain from the Hope Bay acquisition and the Hammond Reef project. Agnico Eagle also has access to Meliadine and Canadian Malartic, major contributors to its quarterly production. Moreover, it is committed to boost shareholder's return and maintain healthy cash flows. The Osisko acquisition is also expected to be accretive to Agnico Eagle and will also improve its total cash cost and all-in sustaining cost profiles. “

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEM. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of AEM stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.46. 31,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,981. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $89.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.