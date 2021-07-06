Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock Position Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Agree Realty by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 80,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

ADC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

NYSE ADC opened at $70.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 0.32. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $73.90.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

