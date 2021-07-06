Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 597,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,910 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $29,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,119,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,159,000 after acquiring an additional 299,222 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.15. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.53.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

