Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,235,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,555,000 after buying an additional 118,568 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 34.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,120,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after buying an additional 545,938 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,119,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,159,000 after buying an additional 299,222 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,927,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,445,000 after buying an additional 184,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 7,032.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,887,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,862,000 after buying an additional 1,861,466 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease stock opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.15. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

