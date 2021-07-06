AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,100 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 450,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AirNet Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AirNet Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of AirNet Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of AirNet Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AirNet Technology by 8.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 33,985 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANTE opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10. AirNet Technology has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $6.94.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company provides advertising time slots in the form of digital TV screens on airplanes; and media contents display in air travel; and gas station media network. It also displays non-advertising content, including comedy clips, movie, TV series, sports, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, and documentaries.

