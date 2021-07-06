Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Up 23.3% in June

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKU. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Akumin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Akumin in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Akumin in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akumin in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Akumin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akumin stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.00. Akumin has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $4.10.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

