Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Stake Reduced by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,774,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,086 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 8.12% of Akumin worth $21,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akumin during the 4th quarter valued at $4,181,000. SCW Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Akumin by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 11,437,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471,923 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Akumin in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Akumin in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Akumin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 434,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of Akumin stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.28. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,462. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97. Akumin Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

