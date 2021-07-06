Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,007 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alamos Gold by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,996,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,084 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 408.3% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 983,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 789,868 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,670,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 566,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

NYSE AGI opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

