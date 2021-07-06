Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,745,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 435,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.95% of Alamos Gold worth $29,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 134,396 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 804,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 13,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 99,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

NYSE AGI opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.52. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

