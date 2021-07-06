Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Acquired by NWI Management LP

NWI Management LP increased its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 160.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,303,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803,800 shares during the period. Alcoa accounts for about 3.5% of NWI Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. NWI Management LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $42,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 181.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 521.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 61.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

AA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $433,391.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456.

Shares of AA stock traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $36.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,313,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -91.32 and a beta of 2.64.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

